Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $37.69, demonstrating a -0.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.7% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 5.88% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $160.23 million, reflecting a 17.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.92% downward. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Vital Farms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.06 for its industry.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
