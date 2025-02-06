We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stellantis (STLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $12.93, demonstrating a -1.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 0.23% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.67 per share and a revenue of $171.21 billion, indicating changes of -58.48% and -16.53%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Stellantis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.57% lower within the past month. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Stellantis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.85, so one might conclude that Stellantis is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.81.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.