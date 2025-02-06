Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About McKesson (MCK) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, McKesson (MCK - Free Report) reported revenue of $95.29 billion, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.03, compared to $7.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.04, the EPS surprise was -0.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how McKesson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $87.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $87.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.
  • Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- International: $3.86 billion compared to the $3.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $2.95 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $944 million compared to the $932.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- International: $124 million compared to the $124.60 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate: -$134 million compared to the -$161.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions: $235 million compared to the $240.56 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $294 million versus $325.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>

Shares of McKesson have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


McKesson Corporation (MCK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise