Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ford Motor (F) Q4 Earnings

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reported $44.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.58 billion, representing a surprise of +3.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ford Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wholesale Units - Ford Blue: 774 thousand compared to the 746.16 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Pro: 378 thousand compared to the 356.72 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Model e: 37 thousand compared to the 38.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit: $44.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Revenues- Ford Credit: $3.26 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other: -$106 million compared to the -$124.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue: $1.58 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit: $441 million versus $415.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Next: -$18 million compared to the -$13.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Model e: -$1.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.32 billion.
Shares of Ford Motor have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

