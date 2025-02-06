We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $56.33, indicating a -0.05% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 1566.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.6 million, showing a 16.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.7% higher. Currently, M-tron Industries, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.72 for its industry.
Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.4.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
