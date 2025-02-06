We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
APA (APA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
APA (APA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.19, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.
The oil and natural gas producer's stock has dropped by 5.37% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of APA in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 15.65% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.27 billion, up 20.24% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.31% upward. APA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, APA is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.08 for its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.