AvalonBay (AVB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, AvalonBay Communities (AVB - Free Report) reported revenue of $740.55 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $742.31 million, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AvalonBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Economic Occupancy: 95.6% versus 95.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Rental and other income: $738.81 million versus $739.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenue- Management, development and other fees: $1.74 million versus $1.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.98 versus $1.37 estimated by eight analysts on average.
Shares of AvalonBay have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

