We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.1 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.96, compared to $9.26 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.71, the EPS surprise was +2.57%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>
- Comparable store sales - YoY change: 4.4% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Square footage - Total: 48.81 Msq ft compared to the 48.35 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Total: 6,378 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,344.
- Sales per weighted-average store: $0.64 million versus $0.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Ending domestic store count: 6,265 versus 6,230 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores opened: 87 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58.
- Ending Canada store count: 26 versus 27 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Domestic New stores opened: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.
- Mexico Stores at End of the Period: 87 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.
- Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers: $2.09 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
- Sales to professional service provider customers: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
- Other sales and sales adjustments: $108.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.2%.
Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.