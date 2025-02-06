Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Conmed (CNMD) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Conmed (CNMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $345.94 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $341.3 million, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Conmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- International: $142.60 million versus $149.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $203.30 million versus $191.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Orthopedic Surgery: $139 million versus $134.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Net Sales- General Surgery: $206.90 million versus $199.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Single-use Products: $297.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $289.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Net Sales- Capital Products: $48.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
Shares of Conmed have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

