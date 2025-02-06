Back to top

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) reported $3.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was -5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Corteva, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Seed: $1.77 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection: $2.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Other: $196 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $355.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46.2%.
  • Revenue- Seed- Other: $120 million versus $127.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides: $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides: $490 million versus $505.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides: $320 million compared to the $303.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Seed- Soybean: $154 million compared to the $146.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Seed- Corn: $1.41 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds: $87 million versus $74.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Seed: $93 million compared to the $171.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: -$29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$25.91 million.
Shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

