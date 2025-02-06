Back to top

Coherent (COHR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coherent (COHR - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.8%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +35.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coherent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Networking: $815.90 million versus $783.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.7% change.
  • Revenues- Lasers: $375.30 million compared to the $354.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Materials: $243.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $243.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
Shares of Coherent have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

