Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Safehold (SAFE) Q4 Earnings

Safehold (SAFE - Free Report) reported $91.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.8%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.22 million, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Safehold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating lease income: $16.72 million compared to the $16.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Other income: $4.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -81.9%.
  • Interest income from sales-type leases: $68.68 million versus $68.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Interest income - related party: $2.38 million versus $2.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net income (Loss) per share- Diluted: $0.36 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.36.
View all Key Company Metrics for Safehold here>>>

Shares of Safehold have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

