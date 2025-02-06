Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Allstate (ALL - Free Report) reported $16.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $7.67 for the same period compares to $5.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.51, the EPS surprise was +17.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio - Property-liability: 86.9% compared to the 90.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Expense Ratio - Property-liability: 23.2% versus 22% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Loss Ratio - Property-liability: 63.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.8%.
  • Combined Ratio - Auto: 93.5% versus 93.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned: $13.93 billion versus $14 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
  • Allstate Health and Benefits- Net Investment Income: $26 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
  • Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue: $144 million compared to the $129.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Property-Liability- Other Revenue: $493 million compared to the $472.64 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
  • Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income: $24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $23.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges: $482 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Property-Liability- Net Investment Income: $757 million compared to the $683.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.7% year over year.
  • Protection Services- Net Investment Income: $26 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>

Shares of Allstate have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise