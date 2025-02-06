Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wex (WEX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Wex (WEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $636.5 million, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.57, compared to $3.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54, the EPS surprise was +0.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mobility - Payment processing transactions: 138.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 137.58 million.
  • Corporate Payments - Purchase volume: $16.54 billion versus $19.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Benefits - Purchase volume: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Mobility - Average US fuel price: 3.25 $/gal versus 3.27 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Corporate Payments: $104.30 million versus $115.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.7% change.
  • Revenues- Benefits: $186.90 million compared to the $184.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Mobility: $345.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
  • Revenues- Benefits- Payment processing: $21.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Revenues- Benefits- Account servicing: $109.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Revenues- Benefits- Other: $56.10 million versus $44.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $112.60 million versus $105.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
  • Revenues- Payment processing: $270.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wex here>>>

Shares of Wex have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

