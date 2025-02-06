Back to top

Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH - Free Report) reported $3.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Individual Retirement - Account Values - General Account - Balance as of end of period: $69.02 billion compared to the $69.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Individual Retirement - Separate Accounts: $41.52 billion versus $43.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Individual Retirement - Total Account Value - EOP: $110.54 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.17 billion.
  • Segment revenues- Legacy: $129 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.45 million.
  • Segment revenues- Wealth Management: $481 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $470.81 million.
  • Segment revenues- Corporate and Other: $224 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $283.41 million.
  • Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $223 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.76 million.
  • Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss): $666 million compared to the $647.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses): -$5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.56 million.
  • Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income: $94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.23 million.
  • Group Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.20 million.
Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

