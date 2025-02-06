We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH - Free Report) reported $3.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Equitable Holdings here>>>
- Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Individual Retirement - Account Values - General Account - Balance as of end of period: $69.02 billion compared to the $69.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Individual Retirement - Separate Accounts: $41.52 billion versus $43.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Individual Retirement - Total Account Value - EOP: $110.54 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.17 billion.
- Segment revenues- Legacy: $129 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.45 million.
- Segment revenues- Wealth Management: $481 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $470.81 million.
- Segment revenues- Corporate and Other: $224 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $283.41 million.
- Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $223 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.76 million.
- Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss): $666 million compared to the $647.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses): -$5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.56 million.
- Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income: $94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.23 million.
- Group Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.20 million.
Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.