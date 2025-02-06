We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Shell Revives Production at North Sea's Penguins Field With a New FPSO
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) recently decided to restart production at the Penguins field in the U.K. North Sea, utilizing a modern floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility. The new FPSO, operated by Shell, will become the new export route for the revamped oil and gas production, replacing the previous route via the Brent Charlie platform, which discontinued its operations in 2021.
The redevelopment program also involved drilling additional wells tied back to the new FPSO.
SHEL’s Expectations From the Penguins Field
Shell expects the peak production of around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from the Penguins field with an estimated recoverable resource volume of around 100 million boe. The field is also expected to produce enough gas to heat around 700,000 U.K. homes annually.
Compared to Brent Charlie, the Penguins field is expected to have around 30% lower emissions and will extend the life of this key field by around 20 years, ensuring long-term contributions to the U.K.’s energy supply.
SHEL’s Revamp to Enhance the U.K.’s Energy Security
At present, the U.K. is dependent on imports to meet its oil and gas demands, and the Penguins field is a source of domestic oil and gas production that will satisfy the nation’s energy needs. Although the extracted oil will be transported to refineries outside the U.K., these facilities supply refined products back to the country because of their limited refining capacities. Additionally, natural gas from Penguins will be transported through an existing pipeline to the St. Fergus gas terminal in Scotland, feeding into the U.K.’s national gas network. This project highlights Shell’s continued investment in competitive and lower-emission energy solutions.
An Insight Into Penguins Field
The Penguins field, discovered in 1974, previously produced oil and gas between 2003 and 2021. The field is 165 meters of water depth, around 150 miles northeast of the Shetland Islands. The Penguins Redevelopment will involve drilling approximately eight wells and include a modern FPSO (operated by Shell with a 50% holding).
