We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Carrier Global (CARR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.43 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Carrier Global metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- HVAC' to come in at $4.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +33.3% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Refrigeration' will reach $734.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -28.3% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration' will likely reach $90.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $108 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC' will reach $662.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $397 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carrier Global here>>>
Shares of Carrier Global have demonstrated returns of -5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CARR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>