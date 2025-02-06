We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Primerica (PRI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Primerica (PRI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.96 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $767.24 million, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Primerica metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other, net' should arrive at $17.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' at $269.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net premiums' will reach $441.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products' to come in at $263.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance' should come in at $447.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products' to reach $52.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment and Savings Products- Account-based revenues' of $24.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period' stands at 152,342. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 141,572.
Analysts predict that the 'Life Insurance Policies Issued' will reach 91,743. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88,757.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Recruits' will likely reach 93,175. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89,992.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Client Asset Values' reaching $112.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'New Life-Licensed Representatives' will reach 15,575. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,029.
View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>
Over the past month, Primerica shares have recorded returns of +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>