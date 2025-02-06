We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Zillow (ZG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Zillow Group (ZG - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 45%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $540.64 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zillow metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Residential' reaching $374.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $11.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Mortgages' stands at $35.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +62.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Rentals' to come in at $115.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users' will reach 202.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 194 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits' will likely reach 2.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Zillow have demonstrated returns of +21.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ZG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>