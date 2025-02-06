We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
IREN Limited (IREN) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, IREN Limited (IREN - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IREN surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
IREN could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
Once investors consider IREN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on IREN for more gains in the near future.