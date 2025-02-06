Back to top

Tradeweb (TW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Tradeweb Markets (TW - Free Report) reported $463.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457.42 million, representing a surprise of +1.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tradeweb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Volumes - Rates: $1,253.05 billion compared to the $1,310.33 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Credit: $27.36 billion versus $30.13 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Equities: $23.56 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $24.04 billion.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets: $988.08 billion compared to the $977.82 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable: $175.41 million versus $174.13 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.6% change.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed: $64.79 million versus $60.46 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Variable: $103.38 million versus $108.56 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Variable: $26.47 million versus $24.99 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Other: $6.56 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed: $10.20 million compared to the $8.47 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Fixed: $2.28 million versus $2.39 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
  • Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed: $4.23 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
Shares of Tradeweb have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

