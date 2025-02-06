Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Snap-On (SNA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.82, compared to $4.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.80, the EPS surprise was +0.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap-On performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group: $379.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $365.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Net Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$143.70 million compared to the -$139.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group: $456.60 million versus $449.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group: $506.60 million compared to the $510.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue: $100.50 million versus $100.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services: $66.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $69.39 million.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group: $63.50 million compared to the $57.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Corporate: -$26.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$24.65 million.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group: $106.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.10 million.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group: $121.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.81 million.
Shares of Snap-On have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

