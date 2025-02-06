Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bristol Myers (BMY) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.34 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was +14.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S. $91 million versus $107.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.6% change.
  • Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S. $1.42 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S. $685 million compared to the $695.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International: $138 million compared to the $114.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid: $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
  • Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo: $2.48 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane: $174 million versus $175.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.6% change.
  • Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl: $547 million versus $473.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.9% change.
  • Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Zeposia: $158 million versus $156.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
  • Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Breyanzi: $263 million versus $241.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +160.4% change.
  • Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Abecma: $105 million versus $120.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Opdualag: $254 million versus $252.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.7% change.
Shares of Bristol Myers have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

