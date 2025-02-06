Back to top

Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.2 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.00, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +14.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach: $1.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman: $69.70 million versus $82.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Kate Spade: $416.40 million versus $443.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.
  • Operating income (loss)- Coach: $620.90 million versus $551.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Stuart Weitzman: -$1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.86 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade: $68 million versus $69.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Tapestry have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

