Astrazeneca (AZN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.89 billion, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was -1.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- U.S. $299 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $235.06 million.
  • Oncology- Truqap- Established RoW: $4 million versus $3.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Oncology- Tagrisso- U.S. $767 million versus $709.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- U.S. $299 million versus $272.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Collaboration Revenue- Total: $815 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $419.12 million.
  • Alliance Revenue- Total: $714 million versus $615.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.4% change.
  • BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL- World: $140 million compared to the $146.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Oncology- Tagrisso- World: $1.70 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
  • BioPharmaceuticals- V&I- Synagis- World: $101 million compared to the $102.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- World: $471 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $437.04 million.
  • BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Brilinta- World: $341 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $310.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Farxiga- World: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year.
Shares of Astrazeneca have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

