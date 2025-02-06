Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MarketAxess (MKTX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, MarketAxess (MKTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $202.4 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $203.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70, the EPS surprise was +1.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MarketAxess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Credit: $149.59 compared to the $149.91 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Daily Volume - Total: $41.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.18 billion.
  • Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading: $13.88 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.15 billion.
  • Average Daily Volume - Total rates trading: $27.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.02 billion.
  • Revenues- Commissions: $174.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $176.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenues- Technology services: $3.51 million compared to the $3.01 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Post-trade services: $10.98 million compared to the $10.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Information services: $13.16 million compared to the $13.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.
  • Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees: $141.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Commissions- Variable transaction fees- Other: $5.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.09 million.
  • Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees- Credit: $129.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $136.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Total commission revenue- Total fixed distribution fees: $32.92 million compared to the $32.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
Shares of MarketAxess have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

