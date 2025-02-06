Back to top

Roblox (RBLX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of -1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bookings: $1.36 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): 85.3 million versus 89.09 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Hours Engaged: 18.7 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 19.96 billion.
Shares of Roblox have returned +21.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

