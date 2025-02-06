Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Linde (LIN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Linde (LIN - Free Report) reported $8.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $3.97 for the same period compares to $3.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.36 billion, representing a surprise of -0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- EMEA: $2.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Sales- APAC: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Sales- Other: $318 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Sales- Americas: $3.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Sales- Engineering: $628 million compared to the $620.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Linde here>>>

Shares of Linde have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Linde PLC (LIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise