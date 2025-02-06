We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
NE to Retire Two Cold-Stacked Drillships in Fleet Optimization Move
Noble Corporation plc (NE - Free Report) , an offshore drilling contractor, has announced that it plans to permanently retire two cold-stacked drillships from its rig fleet. The company plans to divest the Pacific Meltem and Pacific Scirocco rigs and permanently keep them out of drilling operations. The plan includes the possibility of completely scrapping the units.
NE’s decision to permanently withdraw these rigs from its fleet is aimed at reducing costs associated with these units and focusing on optimizing its current rig fleet. The two drillships have been out of service in Las Palmas for years. The Pacific Meltem completed its last assignment in 2020, while the Pacific Scirocco did the same in 2017.
The Pacific Meltem has a Samsung 98k design. It can operate in moderate environments at depths of up to 12,000 feet underwater. The drillship was upgraded in 2014. The Pacific Scirocco features a Samsung 12000 double-hull design and can operate at depths of up to 12,000 feet underwater.
Noble mentioned that its decision to retire these drillships is based on a continuous cost-benefit assessment of its idle assets. The decision is expected to be immediately accretive to the company’s cash flow and should optimize its rig fleet moving forward.
NE’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
NE currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
