Philip Morris (PM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.71 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was +2.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units: 35.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36.16 billion.
  • Shipment Volume - Europe - Cigarette: 38.39 billion versus 38.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Europe: 53.58 billion compared to the 54.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas: 17.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.22 billion.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- Europe: $4.06 billion versus $3.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA: $2.87 billion compared to the $2.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- Americas: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +131.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- SSEA, CIS & MEA: $410 million compared to the $409.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare: $87 million compared to the $70.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Total combustible Tobacco: $5.82 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Net Revenues- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H: $3.80 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
Shares of Philip Morris have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

