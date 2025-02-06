Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Lilly (LLY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.53 billion, up 44.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.32, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.03, the EPS surprise was +5.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US: $112.40 million compared to the $108.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]: $214.10 million compared to the $212.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]: $34.40 million versus $45.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.3% change.
  • Net Sales- US-Humulin [$M]: $171.10 million versus $149.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total: $258.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $258.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Net Sales- Humalog [$M]: $619.90 million versus $590.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Forteo [$M]: $61.60 million versus $97.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Erbitux [$M]: $175 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $153.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
  • Net Sales- Other pharmaceuticals [$M]: $190.60 million compared to the $237.53 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Oncology [$M]: $2.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.4%.
  • Net Sales- Humulin [$M]: $280.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $212.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49%.
  • Net Sales- Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265)- Total: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>

Shares of Lilly have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise