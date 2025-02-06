Back to top

Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $280.13 million, up 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.68 million, representing a surprise of -0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +71.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lightspeed POS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription: $88.06 million versus $87.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Hardware and other: $10.41 million compared to the $8.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Transaction-based: $181.66 million versus $186.39 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Lightspeed POS have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

