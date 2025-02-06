We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Corpay Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Revenues Appreciate 10% Y/Y
Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.
CPAY’s earnings per share of $5.36 beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 20.7% year over year. The total revenues of $1 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but grew 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The stock has gained 35.4% over the past three months compared with the 21.9% rise of its industry and the 17.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Corpay’s Segmental Results
Revenues from corporate payments amounted to $346.2 million, increasing 38% year over year, surpassing our estimate of $324.4 million. Direct business growth, rising demand for the full suite of payment solutions and a surge in cross-border revenues benefit the segment’s revenues.
Vehicle payments’ revenues of $497.7 billion declined marginally from the year-ago quarter. This figure missed our estimate of $549.9 million. Consistent strong sales, the array of products and channels and geographic diversification drive the segment’s revenues.
Lodging payments posted revenues of $120.9 million, gaining 1% from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure beat our expectation of $113.7 million. Improvement in same-store sales in CPAY’s workforce business fuels the segment’s revenues.
CPAY’s Margins
EBITDA increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $571.2 million, missing our projection of $599 million. The EBITDA margin was 55.2%, which moved up 100 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 but lagged our estimate of 56.9%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CPAY
Corpay exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion compared with $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The long-term debt was $5.2 billion compared with $5.3 billion in the preceding quarter.
CPAY generated $648.7 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure amounted to $44.1 million.
Corpay’s 2025 Outlook
For 2025, CPAY raised the revenue guidance to $4.35-$4.45 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $3.98-$4.01 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $4.45 billion. The guidance for adjusted net income per diluted share was hiked to $20.75-$21.25 from the previous quarter’s view of $18.90-$19.10. The guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings pegged at $21.86 per share.
Earnings Snapshot
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.
IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $5.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.3% and increased 79.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.2% year over year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.