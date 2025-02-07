We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.85, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.
Shares of the enterprise cloud platform services provider witnessed a gain of 14.71% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nutanix in its upcoming release. On that day, Nutanix is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.17%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $641.84 million, indicating a 13.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.74% and +14.5%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutanix should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nutanix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Nutanix is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.27.
Also, we should mention that NTNX has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.