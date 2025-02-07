Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Camden (CPT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Camden (CPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $386.32 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.96 million, representing a surprise of -0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Camden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $344.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $387.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.37 versus $0.34 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Non-property income- Interest and other income: -$0.02 million compared to the $0.77 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Non-property income- Fee and asset management: $1.54 million compared to the $1.61 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Non-property income- Total: -$0.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.05 million.
  • Non-property income- Income on deferred compensation plans: -$2.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.50 million.
Shares of Camden have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

