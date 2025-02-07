Back to top

Skechers (SKX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Skechers (SKX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.21 billion, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of +0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Skechers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $642.40 million compared to the $671.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa: $478.60 million compared to the $490.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.09 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Sales- Total Wholesale: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Total Direct-to-Consumer: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Sales- International- Direct-to-Consumer: $669.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $701.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Sales- International- Wholesale: $701 million versus $730.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Sales- Domestic- Wholesale: $429.70 million compared to the $388.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year.
  • Sales- Domestic- Direct-to-Consumer: $411.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $402.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
Shares of Skechers have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

