Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, BILL Holdings (BILL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported revenue of $362.55 million, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $359.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +19.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $81.13 billion.
  • Transactions Processed: 30 million versus 29.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees: $319.62 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $320.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $42.94 million versus $38.64 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

