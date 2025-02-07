We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
RH (RH) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
RH (RH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $415.27, demonstrating a +0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.
The furniture and housewares company's stock has climbed by 1.58% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of $1.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.11%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $826.36 million, indicating a 11.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% higher. RH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note RH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20, so one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.53.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
