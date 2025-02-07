We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) standing at $74.03, reflecting a +0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.
The company's stock has climbed by 12.27% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.22, reflecting a 2.63% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $76.68 million, indicating a 3.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.38% lower. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.