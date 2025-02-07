We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Fortuna Mining (FSM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Fortuna Mining (FSM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.32, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.
The silver and gold miner's stock has climbed by 17.3% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fortuna Mining in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 128.57% increase from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fortuna Mining. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.5% higher within the past month. Fortuna Mining is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Fortuna Mining is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.54.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
