We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB - Free Report) ending at $104.51, denoting a -1.93% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 18.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 10, 2025.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Astera Labs, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Astera Labs, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 94.67 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.41.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.