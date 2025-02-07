We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) closed at $8.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.05% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $260.11 million, reflecting a 4.94% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.09% increase. Bumble Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Bumble Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.23 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.