Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.18 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.39, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07, the EPS surprise was +15.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights: 86 compared to the 84 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Gross bookings - Total: $24.42 billion versus $23.18 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $14.05 billion versus $13.76 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings - Agency: $10.38 billion versus $9.88 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- International: $1.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
  • Revenue- United States: $1.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenue- B2B: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
  • Revenue- B2C: $2.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Lodging: $2.54 billion versus $2.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Revenue- Trivago: $66 million versus $75.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Air: $98 million versus $91.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Other: $302 million versus $340.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
Shares of Expedia have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

