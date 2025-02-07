Back to top

ViaSat (VSAT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, ViaSat (VSAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.23, compared to -$0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -35.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ViaSat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenues: $314.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $320.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Revenue- Service revenues: $809.37 million compared to the $806.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communication Services: $820.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $849.26 million.
  • Revenue- Defense and Advanced Technologies: $303.42 million versus $284.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ViaSat have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

