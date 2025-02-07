Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) reported $73.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.17 million, representing a surprise of -1.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cantaloupe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Equipment sales: 9.1% versus 10.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $65.09 million versus $65.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
  • Revenues- Equipment sales: $8.64 million versus $9.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees: $44.39 million versus $44.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees: $20.69 million compared to the $20.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
Shares of Cantaloupe have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

