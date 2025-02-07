Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Werner (WERN) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Werner Enterprises (WERN - Free Report) reported $754.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $772 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -61.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio: 97.8% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Dedicated - Average trucks in service: 4,836 compared to the 4,750 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week: 1.7% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Werner Logistics: $213.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues: $57.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services: $527.30 million versus $533 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge: $458.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $459.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other: $11.03 million versus $8.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $17.34 million versus $19.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated: $288.80 million versus $284.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
  • Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- One-Way Truckload: $169.90 million versus $173.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Werner here>>>

Shares of Werner have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise