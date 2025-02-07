We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Werner (WERN) Q4 Earnings
Werner Enterprises (WERN - Free Report) reported $754.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $772 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -61.90%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Werner here>>>
- Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio: 97.8% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Dedicated - Average trucks in service: 4,836 compared to the 4,750 average estimate based on two analysts.
- One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
- One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week: 1.7% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Werner Logistics: $213.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues: $57.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services: $527.30 million versus $533 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge: $458.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $459.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other: $11.03 million versus $8.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.7% change.
- Revenues- Other: $17.34 million versus $19.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated: $288.80 million versus $284.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- One-Way Truckload: $169.90 million versus $173.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
Shares of Werner have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.