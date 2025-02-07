We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Chevron's Future in Venezuela: Tough Choices Amid U.S. Policy
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) is currently in conversation with the Trump administration, which is reconsidering its license to operate in Venezuela. With this new policy, Chevron is in a challenging position. It is in continuous contact with the government to understand its objectives and limitations.
The license issued to Chevron under the Biden administration in 2022 allows it to remain the only major U.S. oil producer operating in Venezuela despite Washington’s sanctions against president Nicolás Maduro’s regime.
CVX’s Contribution to Venezuela
Despite the sanctions, Chevron contributes around 20% to Venezuela’s oil output. In 2024, this contribution helped boost Venezuela’s oil exports to a five-year high, bringing the nation closer to its 1 million barrels per day production goal.
With these contributions in mind, the top Republican officials argue that Chevron’s presence in Venezuela is indirectly supporting Maduro’s government. The officials claim that CVX provides a financial lifeline that enables Maduro to enrich his administration and suppress civil rights.
Impact of Revoked License
While some Republicans are calling for the U.S. government to revoke Chevron’s license to operate in Venezuela, the company is trying to make the officials in Washington understand the ramifications of a revoked license. In addition to Chevron’s challenging position, the U.S. refiners will also be impacted badly as they depend on the heavy crude produced in Venezuela.
