Image: Bigstock
Orion Inks Agreement With Contec S.A. for Supply of TPO
Orion S.A. (OEC - Free Report) entered into a long-term supply pact with Contec S.A., which will provide it tire pyrolysis oil (“TPO”) to produce circular carbon black for tire and rubber goods. This agreement with Warsaw, Poland-based Contec allows Orian to diversify its sources of TPO.
TPO-based manufacturing uses circular technology to convert discarded end-of-life tires to a feedstock for Orion to produce virgin carbon black. This technology is being used in industrial production to produce high-quality active carbon black. Orion has established itself as the only company to have made circular carbon black from 100% TPO as a feedstock while also demonstrating how circular products can replace virgin carbon black in many applications.
Contec-supplied ConPyro TPO will enable Orion to make large-scale volumes of circular grades of carbon black that will supply growing demand from the world’s leading tire and rubber goods producers.
OEC stock has lost 40.9% in the past year compared with the 16.1% slump in the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
