Image: Bigstock
These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Live Nation?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$1.09 a share 20 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 27, 2025.
Live Nation's Earnings ESP sits at +8.49%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$1.09 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$1.19. LYV is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
LYV is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Roku (ROKU - Free Report) .
Roku is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 13, 2025. ROKU's Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.43 a share six days from its next earnings release.
For Roku, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.44 is +1.53%.
LYV and ROKU's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
