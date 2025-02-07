We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Up 3.5%
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating loss of 6 cents per unit, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. The firm reported earnings of a cent in the year-ago quarter.
The stock has moved up 3.5% following the earnings release on Jan. 31, owing to better-than-expected bottom-line performance.
Total Revenues of BEP
Revenues of $737 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $837 million by 12%. However, the figure increased 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $712 million.
Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $3.2 billion, up 14.2% from last year’s recorded figure of $2.8 billion.
Highlights of BEP’s Earnings Release
BEP generated FFO of $1.2 billion, or $1.83 per unit, up 10% year over year. These strong results reflect the benefits of its increasingly diverse business and robust growth levers despite historically weak hydrology at North American hydro assets.
The firm’s hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $511 million on the back of strong results in the back half of the year from its Colombian assets where it had higher generation and realized pricing due to a robust energy price environment.
BEP will have 6,000 gigawatt-hours per year of generation available for contract over the next five years. The company expects this to significantly uplift cash flows from higher realized pricing and provide significant growth funding from upfinancing opportunities resulting from executing new contracts.
Brookfield Renewable Partners’ distributed energy, storage and sustainable solutions segments saw significant year-over-year growth, generating a combined $329 million of FFO, up 78% from the prior-year level, with a strong performance from Westinghouse where it continues to see positive momentum.
BEP’s Financial Position
As of Dec. 31, 2024, BEP had cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 billion compared with $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, BEP had available liquidity of more than $4.3 billion, which indicates significant flexibility.
BEP completed nearly $27 billion in financings in 2024, a record for its business, opportunistically extending average maturities and optimizing its portfolio's capital structure, including the execution of $800 million of upfinancings.
BEP’s Zacks Rank
The firm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
